Yili Releases China Dairy Supply Chain Sustainability Report At 2Nd China International Supply Chain Expo

On the afternoon of November 26, the launch event for the China Dairy Supply Chain Sustainability Report took place at the Yili booth in the Green Agricultural Chain section of the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo. Themed "Yili Global Supply Chain: Embracing the Future," the event was co-organized by Yili Group and CRI Online. It attracted nearly 100 participants, including government officials, diplomats, industry experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, business leaders in China, international students, and journalists.

The China Dairy Supply Chain Sustainability Report, authored by researchers from the Institute of Industrial Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, presents practical sustainability strategies by systematically examining and analyzing the current state of and challenges facing China's dairy supply chain. Additionally, the report elaborates on the importance and current status of sustainable practices within the industry. By highlighting Yili Group's case studies, it showcases the company's successful experiences in global expansion, innovative supply chain management, digital transformation, and sustainability, offering valuable insights and guidance for the industry.

The publication of this report highlights the significant achievements of China's dairy industry in production and quality, establishing a strong foundation for its sustainable development. It provides key experiences and insights for the global dairy sector, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to its sustainable progress. By collaborating with international organizations and multinational firms, Chinese dairy manufacturers are set to assume a more significant role on the world stage, advancing the global dairy industry to new heights of sustainability.

