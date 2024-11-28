Thanksgiving 2024: 10 Heartfelt Wishes And Images To Share With Those You're Grateful For

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thanksgiving Day, celebrated on November 28, 2024, is a time-honored tradition in the U.S. Rooted in the 1621 harvest feast, it became a national holiday in 1863 under President Lincoln. Families and friends gather to share traditional meals, including turkey and pumpkin pie, while events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and games add festive cheer.

Modern observances include Friendsgiving gatherings, charitable acts, and expressions of gratitude on social media, reflecting the holiday's spirit of unity, generosity, and appreciation.

| Thanksgiving Day 2024: Here's why people in US cook turkey on Thanksgiving Here are some thoughtful Thanksgiving Day 2024 wishes you can share:

"This Thanksgiving, may your heart be full of gratitude and your home filled with joy. Wishing you a day of warmth, love, and delicious moments with family and friends. Let's celebrate the blessings of the past year and look forward to a season of togetherness and cheer. Happy Thanksgiving!"

“May your day be filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends. Let's give thanks for the blessings in our lives and look forward to the warmth and joy of the holiday season ahead. Happy Thanksgiving!”

"Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with gratitude, laughter, and delicious moments with loved ones."

"Wishing you a joyous Thanksgiving surrounded by warmth, happiness, and all the people who make life beautiful."

"Grateful for the blessings of family, friends, and love this season. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!"

"May your Thanksgiving be as wonderful as the people who fill your life with joy. Have a blessed holiday!"

"Sending you warm wishes for a Thanksgiving filled with love, laughter, and gratitude for all the good things in life."