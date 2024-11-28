Indian Oil Inks Pact To Revive 5 Iconic Water Bodies In Mathura

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Public sector giant Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the eco-rejuvenation of five historic water bodies in Mathura as part of its environmental conservation efforts, according to a company statement.

The MoU has been signed with Shri Chaitanya and Care Trust (SCHCT) which is known for its water conservation expertise and the successful rejuvenation of Priya Kund in Mathura.

This initiative will ensure eco-rejuvenation of five iconic water bodies - Prem Sarovar, Vivhal Kund, Pawan Sarovar, Jal Vihar Kund and Krishna Kund located in Barsana, Nandgaon and Vrindavan.

These water bodies hold immense historical, cultural and spiritual significance but have suffered degradation due to pollution and mismanagement, the company said.

The water bodies selected for rejuvenation have been identified by the Central Pollution Control Board as being heavily polluted.

The eco-rejuvenation will involve control of nutrient input from the catchment and removing/degrading existing nutrients from the water body.

SCHCT known for its water conservation expertise and the successful rejuvenation of Priya Kund in Mathura will manage and maintain the water bodies for one year, after which the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, Mathura shall take over for further maintenance.

IndianOil will monitor the project and conduct an independent impact assessment a year after its completion.

V. Satish Kumar, Indian Oil's Director (Marketing) said that through this initiative, the company aims to preserve the nation's natural and cultural heritage while contributing to biodiversity enhancement.

The initiative is being taken under the oil major's corporate social responsibility programme.

Speaking at the signing event in Mumbai, renowned environmentalist and author Gauranga Das lauded Indian Oil's efforts.

"In India, 70 per cent of tourism is spiritual tourism. Rejuvenating these water bodies not only preserves our heritage but also enhances tourism potential by creating garbage-free, pure and pristine water bodies. This will go a long way in supporting local communities and sustainable tourism," Das said.