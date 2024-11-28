How PM Modi’S Predictions About Cong’S ‘Shallow Politics’ Have Been On Point

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday shared a video, encapsulating the 'shallow and superficial' of the party and how their 'agenda and propaganda' have been called out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, well in advance.

The shared by Minister for and Natural Gas, boasts about PM Modi's predictions on issues specifically related to Congress' double standards and negative politics. It shows Prime Minister forewarning about the impact of Cong's revadi politics on country's economic health, party's on and off abuse of national icon Veer Savarkar. Interestingly, his claims turned out be bang on.

Union Minister, sharing the video on X, wrote,“What he said, happened. When it comes to the shallow politics of the Congress party, PM Modi's predictions have always been on point.”

After the historic mandate for MahaYuti in Maharashtra Assembly elections, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress party and its high command. He said that the Congress party didn't shy away from abusing and insulting Veer Savarkar and it was only during Maharashtra elections, they relented but it was only a temporary pause.

Soon after election results, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was taking potshots at the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Addressing party workers at Delhi's Talkatora stadium, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Rahul raised questions about Savarkar's contributions. He said that one could find ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Shivaji and Jyotiba Phule enshrined in the sacred book but does it reflect Savarkar's thoughts.

In another pre-2024 polls video, PM Modi said that the Opposition has lost the confidence and courage to contest elections and some members were even looking for Rajya Sabha route, a remark aimed at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Notably, Sonia Gandhi started her fresh innings as Rajya Sabha member and took oath in April this year, just ahead of Parliamentary elections.

The video snippet also has PM Modi's forecast about Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda. Taking Pitroda to task over his inheritance tax pitch, PM Modi said that this was not just his own creation and hinted at 'bigger hand' behind the controversy. He also said that Congress suspended him amid the uproar and will soon induct him again once the elections are over.

This is what happened, days after LS election results. Sam Pitroda, widely seen as one of Rahul's mentors was reinstated in the IOC, on same position.

PM Modi's predictions about Rahul Gandhi's contest from two LS seats also proved correct. During election campaign, PM Modi said at a rally that once polling is held in Wayanad, Congress will declare it a safe seat and will field Rahul from another seat. This is what happened. After polling concluded in Wayanad, Rahul was announced candidate from Rae Bareli as well, an erstwhile LS constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi. He chose Rae Bareli over Amethi, the seat which he represented from 2004 to 2019.

PM Modi, in an earlier rally, also raised strong concerns over freebies and revdi politics of Congress, stating that this will spell doom not just for state but also for the country's economic health. Today, Congress governments in Himachal and Karnataka are bearing the brunt of their own impractical and inflated promises.