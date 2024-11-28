Jackky Bhagnani Speaks About Perception In The Age Of Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who has worked alongside his father Vashu Bhagnani, has spoken up on the subject of perception in the age of social media. He said that over a period of time social incubates perception into reality.

Jackky also spoke about the difference in work cultures between the two generations, and how things have changed over time.

Speaking about the same, Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's a combination of too many things. I have the opportunity to sit on both sides of the fence. The first thing is that nothing can take away hard work. Being there at the right place at the right time, there is a little bit of luck. For example, you've created an excellent film, but a film with the same genre was released two weeks ago and turned out to be a blockbuster”.

He further mentioned,“So, the audience may not have the time or energy for it. Also, perception plays a vital role in the age of social media. Perception becomes a reality. I feel it's a combination of all things put together that makes the difference”.

He also opened up about how movies get stuck in today's time and do not perform as expected, as he said, "If an actor is popular, that person is more in demand. Be it a female or a male actor, it is understood that their dates will be blocked. I'm sure that the directors would also want that. So, that's always been there. Overall, I feel that there is a question mark on the dynamics”.

“You don't know that if you cast an actor, your primary recovery was guaranteed till a point. Today, that's not there”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky Bhagnani recently announced the theatrical re-release of 'Biwi No.1'. Dropping the trailer of the iconic comic caper, he revealed that the film will be re-release in theatres on December 29, 2024. He also has 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues' in the pipeline. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

Helmed by Sachin Ravi, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.