World Padel Academy: First UAE Padel Brand To Expand Internationally

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) World Padel Academy (WPA) has made history as the first UAE-based padel brand to expand internationally, launching its newest facility in Mansfield, UK. Operating 43 courts across six venues in the UAE, Bahrain, and the UK, WPA continues to elevate the UAE's reputation for sports excellence on a global scale.

This milestone underscores WPA's position as a leading padel academy, combining its innovative coaching methodologies, community-focused programs, and vision for growth to establish itself internationally.

Ali Al Arif, CEO of WPA, stated:“As an Emirati company, we are proud to be the first in the region to take padel to an international audience. This achievement showcases our dedication to promoting the sport and strengthening ties between the UAE and the global padel community.”

The launch of the UK facility has received strong support from key figures: Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield, shared:“Welcoming World Padel Academy to Mansfield is an exciting step for our town. This partnership will not only bring a new sport to our community but also foster cultural exchange and strengthen our local economy. We look forward to seeing the positive impact WPA will have on our residents and our town.”

Steve Yemm, Member of Parliament for Mansfield, shared:“World Padel Academy's arrival in Mansfield is a testament to the growing global appeal of our town. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to promote cultural ties and economic growth through sports.”

James Bowring, COO of WPA UK, added:“This expansion is a significant step for WPA and the sport of padel. We are excited to bring our expertise to Mansfield and work closely with the community to grow the game.”

John Radford, Chairman of Mansfield Town Football Club, commented:“Partnering with World Padel Academy aligns with our vision for community development through sport. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will create for Mansfield.”

World Padel Academy's UAE roots remain central to its mission as it continues to grow the sport both regionally and internationally. The Mansfield facility is set to introduce WPA's proven coaching methodologies, professional programs, and community-driven initiatives to a new audience.