Essex Family's Own Security Concerns Inspired A New Website To Help Others Reduce Risk

(MENAFN- Pressat) A new garden security website has recently been launched by an Essex family, who wanted to take steps to protect their own property but found it difficult to source the right products.

Official crime figures for England and Wales tell us that more than 9 out of 10 crimes against households involve thefts from outside the house. A staggering 517,000 thefts from gardens are estimated to have taken place over the last 12-month reporting period. Items commonly stolen include bicycles, children's toys, delivery packages, tools and garden furniture and equipment. Opportunistic thieves are even known to remove plant pots, specimen plants and hanging baskets.

“The statistics we read were alarming,” explains Chris Gatland,“We live in a house on a quiet street but being on a corner plot we were aware that our own garden could be vulnerable to intruders-especially during the daytime when we are often out, and we wanted to reduce the risk of losing some of the valuable items we've collected over the years.”

“A few years ago, we stumbled upon an excellent 'Secured Garden' exhibition at our local RHS Garden, Hyde Hall,” adds Gatland.“There was lots of helpful garden, garage and outbuilding security advice available from Essex Police, but we found it surprisingly difficult to source some of the products we had seen on display. Garden centres, DIY stores and the large trade tool and hardware retailers all offer a limited range of security products, but it was challenging to find everything we needed for securing our garden – and certainly not in one place.”

has been launched by the Gatland family as a new one-stop online shop which offers a comprehensive range of products, devices and solutions to help improve outdoor security and protect much-loved possessions which are often stored outside the home.

“When we first started researching garden and outbuilding security, we were complete amateurs,” confesses Gatland.“But it became something of a passion project when we calculated the monetary value of the items we had stored outside, as well as in our garden shed and garage. When we also discovered just how many people are impacted by thefts from outside the house, we realised that the research we had done could be of real benefit to others. High-value items stolen from gardens, sheds, garages and outbuildings are often not covered by standard insurance policies, so it's worth checking your policy to make sure you're clear on what's covered and putting some simple security measures in place.”

My Secure Garden features a wide range of high-quality security products, with many suitable for quick and simple DIY installation. As an independent, family-run business, the Gatlands are keen to offer great customer service and competitive prices. All the products have been sourced from specialist security brands and manufacturers and selected for their garden security application and value. Many have also achieved awards for their design, and independent accreditations for their quality and standards.

The launch of the website has been neatly timed to coincide with the winter months, as the dark evenings generally prompt more household crimes.“The winter months unfortunately provide more opportunity for crime,” confirms Gatland“which means it's sensible to secure outdoor buildings and spaces. So, if you're looking for a practical Christmas gift for a family member who's tricky to buy for, an outdoor security product might be appreciated!”

More information is available from and there's some helpful information about protecting your garden and outbuildings on the Police website .