SKF Develops First Bearings Designed For Circular Performance

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has unveiled a new series of bearings designed for circular use enabled by new advanced Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) technology. The innovative SKF Infinium bearings mean that, for the first time, bearings can be reclad and reused repeatedly, marking a significant advancement in circularity and additive manufacturing. Using LMD technology, SKF has created bearings that offer better performance and durability compared to standard bearings, customized for targeted applications.
The multi-material bearing can be remanufactured repeatedly, with no limit to the number of times. Damaged areas can be fully removed and fresh material added on the ring. As a result, the bearing can reduce the costs of ownership, extend life and reduce waste.
The bearings are designed to withstand the most demanding applications depending on the material it is reclad with. For example, applying a stainless-steel alloy, means a normal bearing can be transformed into a corrosion resistant one, with the performance of a full solid stainless-steel bearing, at a comparatively lower cost.
"For the next generation of bearings, SKF Infinium, we needed to reimagine our product design. Our goal was to keep bearings in use for as long as possible, achieving a more circular business model. This is the first time a bearing solution has been designed for circularity, and it has huge potential to revolutionise how bearings are used," says
Thomas Fröst, President, Independent and Emerging Business.
"Our new technology exemplifies our clean and intelligent strategy, enabling both us and our customers to minimize the scrapping of used bearings. Each bearing cycle may be extended due to superior performance, maximizing output for every ton of bearing steel produced," Thomas continues.
The bearings have already proven their durability in some of the toughest industries, where testing is still ongoing. Results so far have been promising, with the SKF Infinium bearings already outperforming standard bearings and showing reduced corrosion.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
CONTACT:
Sian How, Group Sustainability Communications Lead
M: +44 (0) 7545903710
[email protected]
