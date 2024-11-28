Delhi HC Issues Notice On BJP Mps Plea To Implement Ayushman Bharat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to examine a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan issued notice on the PIL filed by all 7 BJP MPs from Delhi and sought responses from the city and its department in the matter.

The BJP MPs in their PIL sought the enforcement of AB-PMJAY in the National Capital Territory, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for all beneficiaries. The petition filed by Harsh Malhotra, a BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi, and six other lawmakers said that as of October, 33 states and union territories have implemented the 2019 launched health insurance scheme named Ayushman Bharat.

“However, NCT of Delhi remains the only Union Territory where this necessary, noble and beneficial health care scheme has not been implemented, uniquely depriving the covered under-privileged beneficiaries of the essential health coverage,” it added.

The petition further said that any clash of political ideologies must take a backseat when it obstructs the essential welfare of the residents of Delhi and political leaders and policymakers must collaborate and set aside ideological differences to serve the greater good, particularly in matters that directly affect the health, safety, and quality of life of the people they represent.

“When political conflicts overshadow the needs of the public, it undermines the very essence of democracy and governance, which is to work in the best interest of the citizens,” stated the PIL.

The next hearing of the case is slated for December 11, 2024.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for obstructing the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital, adding that the AAP dispensation has intentionally blocked Ayushman Bharat because of political interests and motives and was deliberately keeping the city residents deprived of the health scheme.

"The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is for the welfare of the people. However, the Delhi government is refusing to implement it, showing a lack of concern for the health of the people," she said.

Swaraj further claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's opposition to Ayushman Bharat was driven by political motives.“Kejriwal believes in the politics of hatred, and that's why he hasn't approved the scheme. Despite the Centre offering Rs 47 crore annually to support Delhi, the AAP government is rejecting it,” she added.