Tejashwi Demands Action Against Rebel Mlas Of Grand Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday demanded action against MLAs showing disloyalty to the party.

During the floor test of the Nitish Kumar in February this year, three MLAs of the RJD, Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahalad Yadav were involved in cross-voting and saved the NDA government.

Since then, these three MLAs have been reportedly aligning with the ruling party in Bihar despite being part of the Opposition.

The three rebel MLAs have been sitting in areas reserved for ruling party ministers during the Assembly sessions since February.

Tejashwi Yadav emphasised on Thursday that, according to legislative rules, these MLAs are still officially part of the Opposition and should occupy their own party's benches.

Yadav stressed the importance of adherence to rules and regulations in the legislative Assembly to maintain order and respect for parliamentary democracy.

“Despite our written communication to the Speaker before the session began, no action has been taken against the rebel MLAs who are violating party lines by sitting with or aligning with the ruling coalition.

“We demand termination of their membership under anti-defection laws as a violation of legislative norms,” Yadav said.

Yadav raised concerns about the lack of enforcement of seating protocols, which are essential for maintaining order and discipline within the Assembly.

To drive home their point, Opposition MLAs deliberately sat on the ruling party's side as a symbolic protest, aiming to "open the eyes" of the government and highlight the ongoing disregard for rules by the rebel MLAs and the silence of the Speaker over the indiscipline.

Opposition MLAs, in protest, sat on the ruling party's side, disrupting proceedings.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra escalated the situation by reaching the Chief Minister's chair, symbolising heightened political drama.

Tejashwi Yadav attributed the chaos to the continued defiance of rules by the rebel MLAs and accused them of undermining the decorum of the House and slammed the Speaker for his inaction.

This move demonstrates the Opposition's anger and their perception that the government, in collusion with the Speaker, is bypassing established legislative norms.

Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of acting like it was "above the rules," suggesting a breakdown of accountability and fairness in legislative proceedings.