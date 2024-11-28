Putin Threatens To Strike Kyiv, Claims Serial Production Of Oreshnik Missiles Launched

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir stated at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana that new ballistic missiles Oreshnik could target "decision-making centers in Kyiv."

According to Ukrinform, Free Europe reported this.

Putin also noted that Russia would continue, as he put it, "combat tests" of the missiles in response to Ukraine's actions, which he cited as the Ukrainian military's strikes on Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions using long-range missiles. According to the Russian leader, the Russian General Staff and of Defense are selecting targets for Oreshnik missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Putin claimed that the new missile could hit highly protected and deeply located targets. He also threatened that in the event of massive use of Oreshnik missiles, "the power of the strike would be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons," while clarifying that the Oreshnik is, of course, not a weapon of mass destruction, as its use without a nuclear warhead does not result in radioactive contamination of the area.

According to Putin, Russia currently has several ready-to-use Oreshnik missiles. He also stated that serial production of such missiles has already begun, although just a few days ago, during a meeting with the system's developers, he had only given instructions to prepare for such production. In total, Russia, as Putin claims, is producing ten times more missiles than NATO countries.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 21, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. Kremlin leader Putin announced that the Russian military had struck the city with a medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik.

Meanwhile, the White House stated that the United States assessed Russia's recent missile strike on Dnipro as a launch of a medium-range ballistic missile.

According to Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile, likely from the Kedr system.