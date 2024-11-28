Skyalyne And KF Aerospace Sign Contract With Pilatus To Acquire 19 PC-21 Aircraft For Fact Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A PC-21 flies over Toronto, Canada, in July 2024.

The PC-21 boasts leading avionics, efficiency, performance, and training capabilities – making it the ideal to underpin advanced fixed-wing flying training for RCAF Pilots in the FAcT program

Fleet to be based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw

- Kevin Lemke, General Manager, SkyAlyne

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace are pleased to jointly announce the successful signing of the purchase agreement with Pilatus to acquire 19 state-of-the-art Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

The contract, executed by KF Aerospace as a major subcontractor to SkyAlyne for the FAcT program, secures production slots with aircraft deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2026. The contract also includes Pilatus supplying various supporting equipment, including mission planning and debriefing systems, and training materials.

Pilatus has supplied approximately 250 PC-21s to several air force customers, including the Swiss Air Force, the Spanish Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force, among others. The versatile, two-seat aircraft boasts leading avionics, fuel efficiency, performance, and training capabilities – making it the ideal platform to underpin advanced fixed-wing flying training for RCAF Pilots in the FAcT program.

The 25-year FAcT program, awarded to SkyAlyne in spring 2024, is currently in a five-year transition period to become the sole Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF, as the three current separate RCAF training programs conclude, and their responsibilities are combined into FAcT. The FAcT program is overseen from a Joint Management Office at SkyAlyne's Ottawa headquarters, with three operational bases: Moose Jaw, SK, Southport, MB, and Winnipeg, MB.

When operational, Canada's PC-21 fleet will be based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw in southern Saskatchewan and operated in partnership with the RCAF.

Instruction activities for aircraft fleets based in Moose Jaw will be led by Team SkyAlyne in partnership with the RCAF and delivered by CAE as a major subcontractor, while instruction activities for aircraft fleets stationed at Southport will be led by Team SkyAlyne in partnership with the RCAF and delivered by KF Aerospace as a major subcontractor.

QUOTES

“The Pilatus PC-21 is the ideal advanced trainer for the Royal Canadian Air Force and SkyAlyne is excited to deploy it as part of the FAcT program. The aircraft is state-of-the-art and utilized by several other militaries, and it will undoubtedly serve Canada well in the years ahead. At SkyAlyne we are very grateful for the diligent work done by our partners at KF Aerospace and Pilatus to successfully conclude negotiations on our behalf. SkyAlyne is continuing our work to ensure the RCAF has the best-trained pilots in the world.”

-Kevin Lemke, General Manager, SkyAlyne

“The PC-21 is one of the world's most capable and reliable training aircraft, expertly built and supported by Pilatus. Its versatility allows it to serve in a dual role as both a general advanced live flying trainer and in advanced jet training, which provides Canada with excellent value and offers a unique advantage for the FAcT program. We're thrilled to partner with Pilatus to deliver this exceptional platform for Canada's next generation of aircrew training.”

-Tracy Medve

Board Chair, SkyAlyne, President & CEO, KF Aerospace

“We're very much looking forward to working with our partners SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace. We can assure everyone of our commitment to providing Canada with the best training system and the best possible customer support. We'd like to thank everyone for their confidence in Pilatus and the PC-21, our Next Generation Trainer made in Switzerland!”

-Markus Bucher, CEO, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

ABOUT

SkyAlyne: The Future of Aircrew Training

SkyAlyne is the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force. SkyAlyne is a team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation industry experts assembled from across Canada, working to prepare the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew. SkyAlyne was formed in 2018 as a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace, two Canadian aviation, training, and defence leaders. The partnership was built to jointly answer the call for the Government of Canada's FAcT program. In 2023 SkyAlyne was named the preferred bidder, and in 2024, was officially contracted to partner with the RCAF and deliver the FAcT program.

Learn more: SkyAlyne

KF Aerospace: We're all about the craft.

A truly Canadian success story, KF Aerospace was founded as Kelowna Flightcraft in 1970 by Barry Lapointe and has since evolved into a leading aerospace company and the largest commercial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider in Canada.

KF Aerospace excels in aircraft MRO, aerospace engineering, military aircrew training, air cargo operations and aircraft leasing. Industry-recognized for its skilled workforce, KF Aerospace is dedicated to innovative, on-time and cost-effective solutions.

KF Aerospace supports corporate, commercial, and military customers globally, including major aircraft manufacturers and airlines, and provides vital training and in-service support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Learn more at: kfaero.

Version française disponible sur SkyAlyne/fr

