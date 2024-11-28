From pearl diving to pantomimes: celebrate UAE National Day weekend at TODA, Dubai

(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) ● Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) offers a great line-up of shows to celebrate National Day, ranging from the history of pearl diving and a fairy-tale pantomime to sound healing sessions and contemporary concerts for Japanese and classical enthusiasts.

● TODA offers a unique array of shows that appeal to all tastes and ages, featuring a diverse year-round programme that celebrates entertainment, music and culture from the Gulf countries and around the world.

● TODA, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is Dubai's leading immersive art venue, offering a unique blend of digital art and live performances.





United Arab Emirates, 28 November 2024 – As part of the festivities of the upcoming National Day, now known as Eid Al Etihad or Union Day, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) offers a multifaceted programme from Friday, 29 November to Tuesday, 3 December 2024, that not only honours the nation’s cultural heritage of pearl diving but also offers families and individuals several exciting shows to immerse themselves in a world of culture, art and entertainment.



Immersive entertainment for all ages



From live musical performances to wellness sessions, TODA has a broad variety of immersive experiences on offer this National Day weekend: art enthusiasts can explore the Pearls of Emotion – a visually stunning show that blends digital art, music and storytelling to recreate the enduring spirit of the Gulf’s diving communities. The show highlights rarely told tales of love, sacrifice and bravery that are both moving and inspiring.



The Echoes of Japan, on the other hand, promises to transport visitors to the Land of the Rising Sun through a unique auditory experience. This 360° show blends traditional Japanese music with contemporary sounds, creating a cultural bridge that resonates with the UAE’s spirit of innovation and respect for tradition.



For families, Cinderella: Pantomime is a classic tale reimagined with a local twist. This enchanting performance – brought to life by MTDXB Panto Productions in collaboration with TODA – combines humour, music and audience participation, making it a perfect outing for children and adults alike. Also on offer is Kids & Classics: The Nutcracker, a music concert accompanied by a uniquely crafted mini theatre featuring puppet characters from this timeless tale.



Classical music enthusiasts can look forward to Iconic Violin by Snezana Ivkovic & the Band, a high-energy concert that blends the timeless elegance of classics with the edgy allure of modern hits.



For those seeking a more introspective experience, Morning Sound Healing: Heaven to Earth Journey offers audiences a chance to rejuvenate and reflect through the power of sounds and movement.



Soundscape journey



Following on the excitement from National Day, visitors should mark their December calendars for more captivating performances at TODA, such as Women's Voices of the Middle East: Qanun Bridge by Nagham Debal, Jazz Night with LaRudche, and Arabic Nostalgic Hits 360°, as well as other exhilarating meditational and music shows scheduled for the festive season.



TODA’s Managing Director Anna Magritskaya-Lebedeva comments: "This December, we've curated experiences that celebrate both traditional performances and experiential art forms that bring together friends and family for unforgettable moments of fun. TODA offers something for everyone to create lasting memories during this special time."





