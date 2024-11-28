One In Five Face Climate Threats: World Bank Report Warns Of Increasing Global Vulnerability

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A recent World report titled Poverty, Prosperity, and the Planet reveals a startling reality: one in every five people globally faces the risk of severe climate-induced weather events .



The report warns that recovery from these shocks will become increasingly difficult in the coming years. Designed to inform policymakers, governments, and international organizations, this report aims to foster a balance between economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability.

The report sheds light on the growing intensity of extreme weather events-torrential rains, floods, droughts, storms, and heatwaves -that have severely impacted poorer economies. It further unveils a newly developed indicator that evaluates the number of people globally exposed to climate-related risks.



According to the findings, around 18% of the world's population will likely endure at least one severe environmental shock in their lifetime, highlighting the disproportionate burden climate change imposes on vulnerable populations.

South Asia is singled out as one of the most climate-vulnerable regions globally. The report states that approximately 32% of the region's population is at risk of climate-induced hazards such as floods, droughts, storms, and extreme heatwaves. The region's high population density, inadequate infrastructure, and limited resources for climate adaptation further exacerbate its vulnerability.

Pakistan stands as a stark example of this vulnerability. It has been consistently hit by severe weather events for over two decades. Since the catastrophic 2010 floods, the country has faced flood risks every year.



According to data from Pakistan's Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Management Authority, the toll of these disasters has only intensified. In 2022 alone, devastating floods claimed the lives of more than 1,730 people, submerged one-third of the country, destroyed crops across 4 million acres, and displaced 33 million people. The damage to infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods was so extensive that recovery and reconstruction costs were estimated at over $16 billion.

Like South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa is also highly susceptible to climate-induced disasters. The report highlights that over one-third of the population in this region is vulnerable to extreme weather events.



Despite having a lower population density compared to South Asia, the slow pace of development in Africa amplifies its susceptibility. Many African nations struggle with limited access to basic amenities, such as electricity and sanitation, further deepening the crisis.

The report also emphasizes the growing crisis of air pollution, identifying it as a critical environmental challenge with far-reaching health and economic consequences. Air pollution has become a leading cause of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, significantly reducing life expectancy and hindering economic productivity.

Pakistan, particularly its Punjab province, grapples with severe smog during winter months, where air quality has deteriorated to levels 100 times worse than the standards set by the World Health Organization.



Despite efforts like the“green lockdown” implemented by the Punjab government, effective long-term solutions to combat air pollution remain elusive. UNICEF recently issued a warning about the dire effects of air pollution on children under five in Punjab, with over 11 million children at risk of severe respiratory diseases, cognitive impairment, and stunted growth. Tragically, approximately 12% of deaths among children under five in Pakistan are attributed to air pollution.

Another pressing issue highlighted in the report is the record levels of greenhouse gas emissions, which have surged by nearly 50% since 1990. This alarming trend directly contributes to rising global temperatures, worsening climate conditions, and an increase in natural disasters.



The report underscores the stark inequality in climate responsibility, noting that high-income countries account for a significant share of global emissions. However, it is the poorer nations, like Pakistan, that bear the brunt of the consequences. Despite being responsible for a fraction of global emissions, Pakistan ranks eighth among the countries most affected by climate change.

The report also references the recent COP29 conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. Nearly 200 countries participated in the conference, where discussions focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. While the use of technology to mitigate climate impacts was emphasized, environmental activists criticized the conference for its lack of actionable commitments, viewing the promises as mere rhetoric.

The World Bank stresses the need for tailored climate policies based on each country's specific conditions. For low-income and vulnerable countries, investment in human capital, infrastructure, and financial systems is essential for fostering economic growth. Middle-income countries should prioritize policies that balance income growth with environmental protection, such as investing in clean energy and improving social protection systems.

For high-income countries, the report calls for a rapid transition to low-carbon economies through investments in green energy. Policymakers must strike a balance between economic development and environmental protection, ensuring that both goals are pursued in tandem. Initiatives such as investing in clean energy can simultaneously reduce emissions and strengthen economies.

The report concludes by emphasizing the importance of global solidarity in addressing climate change. Wealthier nations must support poorer countries by transferring technology, providing financial assistance, and enhancing development capacities to ensure sustainable development and climate resilience.