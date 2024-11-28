Low-Intensity Blast Reported In Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Second In Over A Month

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) A three-wheeler driver was in a low-intensity blast in north Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday morning. The incident took place within one km of an earlier explosion in the same colony's CRPF school on October 20.

There was no confirmation of a terror angle in the blast till late evening even as the anti-terror National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard joined in the investigation which revolved around the analysis of CCTV footage and forensic test of white powder found near the blast site.

“Similar white material was recovered from the CRPF school blast site,” said an official.

The blast virtually coincided with a media briefing addressed by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blaming the BJP-led Central government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

According to eyewitnesses, there was panic in the area and people started running around after they heard a loud sound at 11.47 a.m. in front of Bansiwala Sweets close to PVR multiplex.

An eyewitness said that a fire brigade tender was the first to arrive at the spot, followed by a bomb disposal team and dog squad.

“A thick cloud of white smoke was rising from the spot where the bomb exploded near a park's wall on the edge of the road,” area resident R.K. Sharma told IANS.

Another resident of the area claimed the sound of the blast appeared to be slightly less than that of one in last month's incident in the same colony.“It is nothing but laxity of the authorities,” said area businessman P.C. Mittal, pointing to the second blast in the colony in just about a month.

“Thankfully, not all shops and offices in the area were open. Otherwise, the damage from the explosion could have been more as this area becomes congested with illegal street vendors and vehicles parked all over,” said another resident.

Satpal Jain, another area businessman, said,“We are worried and there is an atmosphere of fear. Police should find out who is behind the incident.”

An official police statement said,“At 11.47 a.m. a call was received regarding an explosion in front of Bansiwala sweet, Prashant Vihar. Upon receiving the call, local police, FSL Team, Crime Team, Fire Tender and Ambulance instantly reached the spot at PVR Road, Prashant Vihar.”

“It was found that a very mild intensity explosion occurred near the wall of a small park. One individual suffered minor injury. He was instantly taken to the BSA Hospital from where he was immediately discharged after receiving First Aid,” it said.

On October 20, a similar crude bomb punctured a hole in the wall of CRPF School in Prashant Vihar. No one was injured in the incident. A social media message was circulated after the incident, hinting at the involvement of Khalistan supporters but the message was taken down later. The police had refused to confirm the CRPF school blast as a terror strike.