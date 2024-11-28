Jockamo Barnes Launches in the UAE, Redefining Cultural Relevance

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – November 28, 2025 – Jockamo Barnes, a creative agency founded by industry veterans, has officially launched, introducing its proprietary “Cultural Instigation” approach to reshape the branding and advertising landscape. Headquartered in the UAE’s vibrant Yas Creative Hub, Jockamo Barnes is dedicated to help businesses shape cultural narratives while achieving sustainable growth

Murali, the Managing Partner of Jockamo Barnes, leads the charge with nearly two decades of experience crafting campaigns that not only solve business challenges but leave a cultural mark. Murali has tackled everything from creating new market categories and presidential elections (in the US, Mexico, and Brazil), to reviving legacy brands and navigating brand crises.

Innovative Approach: Cultural Instigation

Central to the agency’s philosophy is its proprietary "Cultural Instigation" methodology. This framework blends the powerful traits of long-term brand building with a modern approach to generating cultural resonance that ignites culture and grows businesses.

Jockamo Barnes believes success lies in creating ideas that spread through culture, not just following trends. Recent research indicates that 60% of UAE consumers are more likely to support organizations that understand and reflect local culture and values, highlighting the need for strategies rooted in cultural relevance.

Transformative Services

Jockamo Barnes offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to catalyze cultural impact, including brand strategy and design, integrated campaigns, future spotting, and content production.

Global Expertise, Local Impact

The agency’s leadership team boasts a track record of delivering award-winning work for global brands. Its independent spirit and client-first ethos ensure every campaign is tailored to inspire and achieve measurable results.

"Nowadays most marketers play it safe, selling lifestyle and bland brand promises. The future of brand building lies in driving cultural conversations rather than chasing them," said Murali. "Brands can no longer afford to follow culture; they must create it. You must have the courage to stand for something distinct and inspire action. Our mission is to create audacious brands and ideas that empower consumers to shape culture."

Before launching Jockamo Barnes, its founders played pivotal roles in shaping the success of global heavyweights like Instagram, Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, and Samsung. Locally, their experience spans across prominent organizations and brands including Abu Dhabi Tourism, Dubai Holding, AlphaIota, and CAFU. Their work has been celebrated with industry accolades, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Club, Clio, Webby Awards, and Transform MEA. Now, Jockamo Barnes is creating a space for bold, culturally resonant ideas that push brands beyond the expected, fostering cultural shifts and innovation.

For more information, visit jockamobarnes.com.





