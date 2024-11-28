Florida prisoner uses jail air vent to get pregnant ‘like Virgin Mary’

(MENAFN) Daisy Link, a 29-year-old accused of murdering her husband in 2022, claims to have gotten pregnant by another inmate, Joan Depaz, without ever meeting him in person. Link, who is incarcerated at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, gave birth to a daughter in June, describing the child as a "miracle baby." Depaz, who is facing a separate murder charge and was previously held in the same facility, also referred to the conception as "like the Virgin Mary."



According to Link, the two began communicating through air conditioning vents in their cells while in isolation. Their conversations grew into a romantic relationship, and Depaz expressed his desire to have a child, leading them to devise a plan to conceive. Depaz reportedly sent semen through the vent in plastic wrap, which Link would retrieve and use in an applicator. The couple, now held at different facilities, continues to stay in contact and video-call their child, who is being cared for by Link's family. Miami-Dade Corrections is investigating the incident.

