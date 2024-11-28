German media reports Musk striking Merkel ‘below the belt’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has sparked controversy with a "below the belt" remark directed at former German Chancellor Angela Merkel after she criticized his dominance in both and space. In response to Merkel’s comments, Musk posted on X, “Who is this Angela Merkin person?” using the term “merkin,” which refers to an artificial hairpiece. His comment was seen as a deliberate insult, as Musk had previously discussed the term in 2019.



Merkel, who led Germany from 2005 to 2021, had criticized Musk’s Starlink program during an interview promoting her memoir. She expressed concern over Musk’s control of 60% of the satellites in orbit, particularly highlighting the political implications. Musk’s SpaceX operates Starlink, which has over 6,000 satellites, with Ukraine among its key clients.



While Musk’s comment gained attention on Sunday, German media only highlighted it on Tuesday, with Bild labeling it a "below the belt" insult. This is not the first time Musk has targeted German politicians, having previously called Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck “fools.” Additionally, Musk is now advising US President-elect Donald Trump, helping with his re-election efforts and plans to reduce US government bureaucracy.

