Italy advocates suspension of arrest warrant issued by ICC against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Italy is advocating for the suspension of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, according to local reports. As a signatory to the Rome Statute, Italy is obliged to follow ICC rulings but is looking to delay action on the warrant until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict concludes. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani raised this proposal during a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, calling for a unified position on the issue. The ICC's arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri relate to alleged war crimes during the Gaza conflict.



While Italy, along with other European countries, has committed to honoring ICC decisions, Tajani emphasized that political choices ultimately lie with Western governments. He also pointed out that top state officials often enjoy certain immunities. Israel and the United States have criticized the ICC's decision. The ongoing violence in Gaza has resulted in significant casualties on both sides since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

