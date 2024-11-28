Washington elites attempt to provoke global conflict before Donald Trump's inauguration
Date
11/28/2024 6:24:04 AM
(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson has accused Washington elites of attempting to provoke a global conflict before Donald Trump's inauguration in January. The Political commentator suggests that these figures, who he claims span both parties, want to prevent trump from exposing their alleged wrongdoings. According to Carlson, the goal of this "permanent Washington" establishment is not domestic policy, but maintaining power abroad, profiting from war, and exercising control on the global stage.
Carlson argues that the political elite is pushing for war with either Russia or Iran, seeing it as a way to thwart Trump's plans. He emphasizes that a war with Iran, in particular, could trigger a global conflict, given Iran's alliances with major powers like Russia, China, and Turkey. He criticized anyone supporting continued conflicts in Ukraine or considering war with Russia or Iran, stating that such individuals are unfit for leadership. Carlson reiterated Trump's campaign promise to end the Ukraine war swiftly, while noting that Biden’s administration has already escalated the situation by authorizing strikes on Russian soil, which could have severe consequences.
MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.