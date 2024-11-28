Washington elites attempt to provoke global conflict before Donald Trump's inauguration

(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson has accused Washington elites of attempting to provoke a global conflict before Donald Trump's inauguration in January. The commentator suggests that these figures, who he claims span both parties, want to prevent from exposing their alleged wrongdoings. According to Carlson, the goal of this "permanent Washington" establishment is not domestic policy, but maintaining power abroad, profiting from war, and exercising control on the global stage.



Carlson argues that the political elite is pushing for war with either Russia or Iran, seeing it as a way to thwart Trump's plans. He emphasizes that a war with Iran, in particular, could trigger a global conflict, given Iran's alliances with major powers like Russia, China, and Turkey. He criticized anyone supporting continued conflicts in Ukraine or considering war with Russia or Iran, stating that such individuals are unfit for leadership. Carlson reiterated Trump's campaign promise to end the Ukraine war swiftly, while noting that Biden’s administration has already escalated the situation by authorizing strikes on Russian soil, which could have severe consequences.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935836