Enemy Conducting Reconnaissance, Preparing For Assaults On Two Fronts In Southern Ukraine Military

Russian invaders are conducting reconnaissance and preparing for assault operations in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated during a televised broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

"The situation in the southern direction is quite challenging because the enemy is actively engaging in assault actions on the Vremivka front. They also remain active in the Prydniprovske, or so-called Kherson, direction. The enemy is conducting reconnaissance and preparing for assaults on both the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts," Voloshyn informed.

According to him, the enemy engages daily in counter-battery warfare, shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. They are also carrying out missile strikes and drone attacks.

"When it comes to assaults, they vary across different directions. For example, on the Vremivka and Prydniprovske fronts, these assaults are often carried out by small infantry groups consisting of squads of five to ten people. Their objective is to advance as far as possible, followed by consolidation groups that attempt to hold these positions. This is what's known as an infiltration tactic, where one or two individuals attempt to advance deeply - often using vehicles like watercraft on the Prydniprovske front or light transport such as motorcycles, buggies, and quad bikes," Voloshyn explained.

He reported six enemy assaults on the Prydniprovske front and about seven on the Vremivka front. The enemy also attempted to advance toward the settlement of Novodarivka in the Vremivka sector.

"In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors of the front, the enemy is preparing for assault actions using small infantry groups. There is indeed a concentration of some assault groups there, but these are relatively small formations. These small infantry groups are actively participating in the assaults," Voloshyn noted.

Voloshyn summarized that several dozen such assault groups are being prepared on the Orikhiv and Hulyaipole fronts. Additionally, the invaders are forming a small number of mobile armored groups.

According to intelligence data, the enemy is amassing drones in these directions. Russians are actively conducting aerial and engineering reconnaissance of routes for advancing these groups and identifying future assault locations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian occupation forces have intensified assault actions on the Vremivka front. However, in Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy has concentrated its forces not for a full-scale offensive but rather to attempt to penetrate Ukrainian defensive lines.