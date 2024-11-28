Russia expels British diplomat

(MENAFN) Russia has expelled British Edward Wilkes, accusing him of espionage, a claim that the British has dismissed as unfounded. The Russian Security Service (FSB) accused Wilkes, the second secretary at the British embassy in Moscow, of providing false information when entering the country and of working as a British intelligence agent under cover. The FSB released a statement alleging that Wilkes posed a threat to Russia's security, citing "signs of intelligence and sabotage" activities.



In response, Russian Foreign spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced the cancellation of Wilkes' accreditation, giving him two weeks to leave Russia. The ministry also summoned British Ambassador Nigel Casey to warn him of Russia's resolute stance against British espionage. Russia emphasized that it would retaliate if the UK escalates the situation.



This expulsion follows the dismissal of six British diplomats by Russia in September, also on similar espionage allegations, which the UK had denied. The British government, represented by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, rejected the accusations and indicated that it was evaluating its options regarding a potential response.



Relations between Moscow and London have deteriorated, particularly following Ukraine’s use of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian targets, prompting a retaliatory missile strike from Russia on Ukraine. In another move, Russia banned several prominent British politicians, accusing them of engaging in hostile actions against Moscow. This incident highlights the further deterioration of relations between Russia and NATO countries, which have reached their lowest point since the Cold War due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

