Death toll of journalists in Gaza raises to 190

(MENAFN) The death toll of journalists in Gaza has now risen to 190 since the onset of the war on October 7th. This includes the recent martyrdom of Alaa Fawzi Barhoum, a newspaper editor who worked with multiple institutions. His death marks another tragic loss in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the risks faced by journalists in the region.



In response to the continuing violence, Gaza's Media Office issued a statement condemning in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation’s deliberate targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists. The office held Israel fully responsible for these actions, describing them as heinous crimes.



Furthermore, the Media Office called on the international community and organizations dedicated to the protection of journalistic work to hold Israel accountable. It urged global institutions to press for legal action in international courts, demanding an end to the widespread violence and the systematic assassination of Palestinian journalists. The office emphasized the need to stop the ongoing genocide and protect those working to document the truth.

