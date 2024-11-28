Russian Missiles Target Energy Infrastructure In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy attacked infrastructure facilities. To be updated," the post says.

As reported, the Russian Federation launched a massive strike on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, November 28, attacking energy infrastructure facilities across the country.

Hits were reported in Lutsk , Volyn region. Missile debris plunged to the ground in two Kyiv districts.