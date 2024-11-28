Russian Missiles Target Energy Infrastructure In Lviv Region
Date
11/28/2024 5:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, Ukrinform saw.
"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities. To be updated," the post says.
As reported, the Russian Federation launched a massive strike on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, November 28, attacking energy infrastructure facilities across the country.
Read also: Russia
's casualties up by 1,220 in Ukraine over past da
Hits were reported in Lutsk , Volyn region. Missile debris plunged to the ground in two Kyiv districts.
MENAFN28112024000193011044ID1108935577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.