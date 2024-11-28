Russian Strike: Ukraine Downs 79 Missiles, 35 Drones
11/28/2024 5:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 28, 2024 (from 19:30 on November 27), the Russians hit Ukraine with missiles of various types and one-way attack drones.
That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.
As of 10:30, the following air targets were confirmed to have been shot down: 76 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles; three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles; 35 Shahed UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of unknown type (62 enemy drones were lost from radar).
In total, the Air Force detected 188 air targets:
- three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region, targeting Kharkiv region;
- 57 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Russia's Volgograd region;
- 28 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea area;
- three Kh-59/69 guided missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea;
- 97 Shahed UAVs and drones of unknown type launched from Russia's Kursk, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk regions, and Millerovo.
The enemy missile and drone barrage targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
