Minister Of Youth And Sports Visits State Physical Education And Sports Academy

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited
Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy (ADBTIA),
Azernews reports. The minister attended the
meeting with students studying in English on the coaching
specialty.
The issues of organizing the educational process in English were
widely discussed at the meeting.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stressed the
importance of updating the educational program on the coaching
specialty.
He also discussed with teachers the necessity of conducting
education in English and the reasons for this, as well as the
dynamics of the development of students' language skills.
The Minister of Youth and Sports learned their opinions on the
progress of the organization of the educational process and issues
of concern to students.
At the initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, admission
to the coaching specialty, which is taught in English, was held for
the first time at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy
In the first academic year of this pilot project, it is planned
to improve students' English language and skills. Specialized
subjects will be taught from the next year.
