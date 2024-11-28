عربي


Minister Of Youth And Sports Visits State Physical Education And Sports Academy

11/28/2024 5:11:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy (ADBTIA), Azernews reports. The minister attended the meeting with students studying in English on the coaching specialty.

The issues of organizing the educational process in English were widely discussed at the meeting.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stressed the importance of updating the educational program on the coaching specialty.

He also discussed with teachers the necessity of conducting education in English and the reasons for this, as well as the dynamics of the development of students' language skills.

The Minister of Youth and Sports learned their opinions on the progress of the organization of the educational process and issues of concern to students.

At the initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, admission to the coaching specialty, which is taught in English, was held for the first time at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy

In the first academic year of this pilot project, it is planned to improve students' English language and skills. Specialized subjects will be taught from the next year.




AzerNews

