Polish Diplomat Summoned Over President Duda's Visit To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani of Foreign Affairs summoned Michał Greczyło, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, to protest Polish President Andrzej Duda's recent visit to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border region near the village of Kerki, which remains under Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side expressed its dissatisfaction, emphasizing that the visit, conducted alongside the European Union Mission to Armenia, involved anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. Officials highlighted that the EU mission has been misused as a tool against Azerbaijan, undermining its stated goals of fostering regional stability and trust-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Ministry noted that such actions contradict the spirit of Azerbaijani-Polish relations and called on Poland to avoid steps that compromise Azerbaijan's legitimate security interests.