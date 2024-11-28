عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Polish Diplomat Summoned Over President Duda's Visit To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Region

Polish Diplomat Summoned Over President Duda's Visit To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Region


11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Michał Greczyło, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, to protest Polish President Andrzej Duda's recent visit to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border region near the village of Kerki, which remains under Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side expressed its dissatisfaction, emphasizing that the visit, conducted alongside the European Union Mission to Armenia, involved anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. Officials highlighted that the EU mission has been misused as a tool against Azerbaijan, undermining its stated goals of fostering regional stability and trust-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Ministry noted that such actions contradict the spirit of Azerbaijani-Polish relations and called on Poland to avoid steps that compromise Azerbaijan's legitimate security interests.

MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108935560


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search