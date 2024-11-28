Polish Diplomat Summoned Over President Duda's Visit To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Region
11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Michał
Greczyło, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, to protest
Polish President Andrzej Duda's recent visit to the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border region near the village of Kerki, which
remains under Armenian occupation, Azernews
reports.
During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side expressed its
dissatisfaction, emphasizing that the visit, conducted alongside
the European Union Mission to Armenia, involved anti-Azerbaijani
propaganda. Officials highlighted that the EU mission has been
misused as a tool against Azerbaijan, undermining its stated goals
of fostering regional stability and trust-building between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The Ministry noted that such actions contradict the spirit of
Azerbaijani-Polish relations and called on Poland to avoid steps
that compromise Azerbaijan's legitimate security interests.
