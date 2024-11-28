Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day
11/28/2024 5:09:16 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president good health and further development and prosperity for Mauritania and its people. (end)
