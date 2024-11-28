Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president good and further development and prosperity for Mauritania and its people. (end) sa

