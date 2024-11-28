GCC.. United Journey...Slogan Carrying Deep Meanings For Promising Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Mariam Al-Wagayyan

KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The slogan of the campaign (GCC...United Journey) launched by the Kuwaiti of Information in preparation for the 45th GCC Summit, symbolizes the strong connection tying the GCC countries.

The slogan also carries a message of highlighting the deep ties between the countries and the ambitious visions for an honorable and promising future for the upcoming generations.

The Ministry of Information, in cooperation with government, private and civil sectors, offered their capabilities for this media campaign through billboards throughout the roads around the country with the aim of promoting and enhancing awareness of the GCC Summit. (end)

mk













MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935519