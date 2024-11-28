MMU Writes To Waqf Committee Chairperson, Seeks Urgent Meeting To Discuss Amendments
Date
11/28/2024 5:07:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema, an amalgam of religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, has sought an urgent meeting with the chairperson of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to discuss the proposed amendments.
“These amendments have sparked significant concerns and anxiety within the community due to their potential impact on religious, social and charitable institutions,” the Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU) said in a statement on Thursday.
Headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the MMU has written to Jagdambika Pal, the panel chairperson, for a meeting.
Emphasising the critical nature of the amendments, the MMU said these“could undermine the autonomy and fundamental purpose of Waqf properties”.
“The organisation believes that the proposed changes could have far-reaching implications on the welfare and self-governance of the Muslim community in the region,” it added in the statement.
In the letter to Pal, the MMU reiterated the importance of timely dialogue.
Farooq said in the letter to Pal,“Considering the gravity of the situation and its potential impact on the community, we once again request you to give us an audience at the earliest possible time.”
He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir,“being a Muslim-majority state, requires its concerns to be heard and addressed thoughtfully”.
The MMU said its request for the meeting highlighted the urgent need for constructive discussions to address the widespread distress and apprehensions among Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We believe that a meeting with your esteemed self will provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue rather than unilateral actions,” the letter to Pal said.
The MMU also said it anticipated a positive response and expressed hope for an expedited meeting to ensure that the community's perspectives were considered in revising the Bill.
|
