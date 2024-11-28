K-4 Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Tested By Indian Navy From Submarine INS Arighaat, Here's All About It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Navy on Wednesday carried out the test firing of the 3,500 Km K-4 ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat , reported ANI.

The defence sources claim that the test of the K-4 missile will validate India's second-strike capability. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy will now conduct more tests of the missile system.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had inducted the submarine in August in the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre.

Before the missile's full-range test, the DRDO carried out extensive trials of firing the missile from underwater platforms.

The Navy has two nuclear submarines, the INS Arihant and the Arighaat, that can fire ballistic missiles.

The third boat has also been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.

All about K-4 Ballistic Missile:

Designed to be launched from underwater platforms, the K-4 ballistic missile is a key asset in India's arsenal.

The K-4 missile has been developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

It has a range of 3,500 km and can deliver nuclear payloads with precision, adding a critical layer to India's nuclear triad. It also has a strike range of around 750 km.

The latest addition and upgrade make INS Arighaat a formidable addition to India's nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

INS Arighaat was formally inducted into the Strategic Forces Command in August 2024 by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is India's second Arihant-class submarine and can carry multiple K-4 missiles.

According to details shared by PIB, INS Arighaat was constructed using 'advanced design and manufacturing technology' following detailed research and development. The vessel uses special materials, complex engineering, and highly skilled workmanship.

India is working on five Arihant-class boats and six nuclear attack submarines to be built in three blocks. The government plans to build both nuclear and conventional boats for its long-term submarine acquisition and capability development plan.

With agency inputs.