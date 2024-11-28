Eid Al Etihad celebrations across Dubai

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 25 November 2024: This UAE National Day, Dubai Holding Entertainment invites residents and visitors to mark the occasion with exciting activities and unbeatable offers at The Green Planet™ Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™ and Roxy Cinemas. These iconic destinations promise fun for the entire family with immersive adventures, special discounts, and unique experiences to celebrate the nation’s spirit.



The Green Planet™ Dubai

The Green Planet™ Dubai welcomes all to Dubai’s indoor rainforest! With over 3,000 plants and animals across four immersive levels, Canopy, Midstory, Forest Floor, and Flooded Rainforest, visitors can explore the biodome while learning about the exotic animals and rich ecosystems that thrive within. To celebrate UAE National Day, allowing them to experience the magic of this unique environment from 29th November to 4th December 2024.



On this special day, children will receive flag-themed souvenirs, arts and crafts based on national day colors, Free henna, Arabic sweets, mosaic wall interactive activity enhancing the festive spirit, mashrabiya seating and entertainment. Guests can engage in live interactive animal talks and feeding sessions, making for an unforgettable visit. Young visitors can also take part in henna all inspired by the UAE’s national colours. The enchanting storytelling sessions under the iconic Kapok Tree, thrilling simulated thunderstorms, and interactive arts and crafts activities, all themed around the flavours and colours of the UAE, will enrich the experience further.



Wild Wadi Waterpark™

At Wild Wadi Waterpark™, UAE residents and visitors can make the most of this must-visit destination during the holidays, from 29th November to 3rd December. Thrill-seekers can experience over 30 exhilarating rides and slides against the iconic backdrop of Burj Al Arab. Guests can conquer the adrenaline-pumping Master Blasters or float leisurely along the family-favorite Juha’s Journey lazy river. For those looking to refuel between rides, the “All You Can Eat” offer awaits at AED 70 per adult and AED 60 per child, serving up delicious snacks throughout the day.



The waterpark will come alive with family-friendly DJ pool parties, featuring a daily Arabic DJ playing popular tunes and inviting guests to request their favorites. The park will also host fun family activities such as tube races and live drum performances at 12:00pm and 5:30pm, creating a festive atmosphere as the park is adorned in National Day colors.

Celebrate UAE National Day with unforgettable experiences and joyful moments at The Green Planet™ Dubai and Wild Wadi Waterpark™, where the wonders of nature and the thrill of water adventures come together in a spectacular celebration of unity.



Roxy Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai's premium cinema brand, is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a fun and rewarding twist! On the 2nd and 3rd of December, moviegoers are invited to join the festivities with an exciting challenge. If you spot the number 53 on your receipt, booking confirmation, or even your seat number, you’ll score a fantastic 53% cashback on your next purchase. It's a playful way to honor 53 years of unity and enjoy a blockbuster experience. Grab some popcorn and let the hunt for 53 begin at Roxy Cinemas!





MENAFN28112024007218016855ID1108935394