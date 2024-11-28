Saudi Pro League and OneFootball forge long-term strategic content partnership

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 27 November 2024: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) and OneFootball have announced a new partnership aimed at expanding the global visibility of one of the world’s fastest-growing football leagues. Through this collaboration, the SPL will publish and amplify official and editorial content across OneFootball, bringing fans closer to the action worldwide than ever before.







As part of this partnership, OneFootball will feature video content across its platforms, including content from the SPL’s official social channels. Fans can look forward to engaging match clips, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and viral moments in vertical and horizontal formats. This initiative aims to enhance the fan experience by providing compelling visual narratives throughout the season.



In addition to video content, OneFootball will offer official editorial coverage from the SPL in English, ensuring that fans can access timely updates, in-depth analysis, and expert commentary throughout the season.



Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, said: “We are delighted to partner with OneFootball to bring Saudi Pro League content to football fans across the globe. This collaboration is an important step in our commitment to increasing international engagement and providing fans everywhere with a closer connection to the excitement and passion of Saudi football.”



Patrick Fischer, CEO at OneFootball, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Saudi Pro League to showcase the incredible talent and excitement of football in the region. This collaboration will elevate the league’s content and enhance the overall fan experience, bringing the vibrant world of Saudi football to a wider audience.”



In a dynamic start to their new collaboration, representatives from OneFootball recently travelled to Saudi Arabia to cover the Saudi Pro League’s highly anticipated 'Derby Week,' attending the 'Sea Derby' in Jeddah between Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, as well as the 'Capital Derby' in Riyadh, featuring Al Nassr versus Al Hilal. OneFootball’s on-ground presence brought fans closer to the action with exclusive social media content, behind-the-scenes moments, and in-depth interviews with league representatives, managers, and players, delivering unparalleled insights into one of the most thrilling weeks in Saudi football and showcasing the exciting potential of this groundbreaking partnership.



OneFootball will be a primary outlet for publishing the SPL's official text and video content, leveraging its extensive reach to amplify the league's visibility across global audiences. The strategic collaboration aims to enhance global coverage of the SPL by integrating official content into OneFootball’s ecosystem, enhancing fan engagement and fostering a deeper connection between the league and its supporters.



Follow all the latest Roshn Saudi League developments on the Official Profile on the OneFootball App, X at @SPL_EN, on Instagram at @SPL_EN, and on TikTok @spl or visit the website for more information and updates.







MENAFN28112024007167009499ID1108935385