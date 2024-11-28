The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Launches the November No Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – In ongoing efforts to reduce road incidents and enhance traffic safety, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has launched the November No Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign, set to run throughout the month under the Joint Traffic Safety Committee. Chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, this committee includes key partners such as Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among all members of the community about the dangers of distracted driving, emphasising the importance of maintaining full attention on the road to ensure the safety of all road users. Distracted driving has become the leading cause of severe accidents, contributing to about 50% of road fatalities. Research shows that nearly 80% of accidents involve some form of distraction within the last three seconds before the incident, which represents the driver's natural reaction time to respond to any road surprises.

This campaign supports Abu Dhabi Mobility’s goals to decrease road accidents and reduce injuries, helping to create a safer and more sustainable transport network in the emirate. It aligns with the leadership’s vision to enhance quality of life and build a safer community for everyone in the emirate.

Targeted Awareness and Media Initiatives

The campaign features a range of educational and media activities aimed at all road users, delivered through traditional media, social media channels, and in-person events. Leaflets will be distributed with messages urging drivers to avoid distractions such as mobile phone use, engaging with passengers, and eating or drinking while driving. Statistics indicate that drivers distracted by mobile phones are three times more likely to be involved in accidents than those who remain attentive.

The campaign calls on drivers to comply with traffic regulations, acknowledge the dangers of distraction, and avoid factors that may divert attention, especially in areas with children and pedestrians. Emphasis is also placed on slowing down in busy residential areas and around schools, and ensuring that no children are nearby before moving the vehicle.

The Technical Traffic Safety Committee explained that this campaign focuses on the importance of avoiding distractions while driving, as distraction is one of the most significant causes of traffic accidents, contributing to achieving a safe transport system. The committee urged all road users to commit to safe driving and show tolerance towards others. It also called on both drivers and pedestrians to adhere to traffic safety rules and join efforts aimed at reducing traffic accidents, emphasising that collaborative efforts will lead to safer roads and enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as an exemplary model in the field of traffic safety.



Ongoing Commitment to Road Safety

This campaign continues a series of previous initiatives by the committee to promote traffic safety. Past campaigns have achieved notable success in raising traffic awareness and reducing driver distraction. The committee has also led several impactful campaigns, focusing on speed compliance, student safety, safe driving for delivery drivers, the ‘Day Without Accidents’ initiative, and promoting safe driving in residential areas.









