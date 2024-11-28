Grow With Xiaomi: Building A Sustainable Open Ecosystem For Apps, Services And Contents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Xiaomi Internet Partner (MIPC Singapore 2025) successfully concluded on November 27th in Singapore, bringing together over 100 leading partners from across the industry.

Qiang Song, general manager, international internet business department, Xiaomi, during his speech on the department's business solutions at the Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference 2025 in Singapore.

During the conference, Mr. Qiang Song, General Manager of Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department, outlined the department's business strategy. Through its extensive device network and HyperOS platform, Xiaomi enables seamless connectivity across user scenarios. This foundation supports a comprehensive and efficient application and game ecosystem, alongside content and service solutions, enhancing user experience. The company offers partners comprehensive business solutions to accelerate growth, including advertising-based user acquisition, in-app ad monetization, and game publishing services.

In the realm of apps and games distribution, Xiaomi's official app store, GetApps, is now available in over 100 markets, with over 260 million monthly active users and more than 30 million daily installations.

Beyond popular applications, GetApps offers curated content and exclusive discounts of up to 10% on in-app purchases. For developers, it provides an open ecosystem powered by Xiaomi's proprietary OEM capabilities. The platform's Minicard feature enables frictionless app distribution across Xiaomi devices through end-to-end optimization, helping developers achieve 26% higher conversion rates and a 20% increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) when integrated with Xiaomi Payment Solution for monetization.

In content and service distribution, Xiaomi has established a new content ecosystem featuring Granular Services, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS for instant accessibility. By deconstructing apps into core service modules, Xiaomi allows users to add these services as widgets directly to their home screens with a single tap. These widgets provide live previews with real-time status updates, eliminating the need to download full apps. Through a professional widget store operating across various scenarios, users can access developers' core services more quickly and conveniently, significantly enhancing conversion rates.

Xiaomi also excels in digital marketing through its OEM native ad experience and AI-powered platform. Using OS-level data, intelligent algorithms, and a wide range of touchpoints, developers can execute highly effective user acquisition campaigns on Xiaomi's platform. These unique capabilities helped secure Xiaomi's No. 3 ranking in the 2024 AppsFlyer Power Ranking for Android Non-Gaming.

For monetization, Xiaomi maximizes the commercial value of applications through the Columbus Monetization Platform. This platform helps developers boost in-app advertising revenue by combining premium direct clients with demand-side platforms, providing SDK integration for standard ad formats and processes, and offering support from a dedicated team of specialists. It has successfully integrated three mainstream mediation platforms and collaborates with over 1,500 apps across 30 regions. Combined with on-device capabilities such as Minicard, the platform delivers improved monetization performance, achieving a 10% increase in Effective Cost Per Mille (eCPM).

Xiaomi's overseas internet business continues to show strong momentum. According to Xiaomi Corporation's Q3 2024 quarterly results, revenue from Xiaomi's internet services reached a record high of RMB 8.5 billion, with a gross profit margin of 77.5%. Notably, overseas internet revenue grew by 18.3% year-over-year to RMB 2.7 billion, also reaching a historical high, accounting for 32.5% of the total internet services revenue.

"Through our core system capabilities, we remain committed to building a sustainable open ecosystem for apps, services, and content that delivers optimized user experiences and efficient user acquisition, while offering partners competitive monetization opportunities," said Mr. Qiang Song, "Staying true to our user-centric vision and 'Grow with Xiaomi' strategy, we will continue to create value and explore boundless possibilities for our users and partners."

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In September 2024, global monthly active users ( "MAU") reached 685.8 million. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 861.4 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of September 30, 2024. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2024, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the sixth year in a row.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

