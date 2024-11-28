Devkinandan Thakur Urges Formation Of 'Sanatan Board' To Protect Hindus Amid Bangladesh Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mathura, Nov 28 (IANS) Renowned spiritual guru, Devkinandan Thakur, expressed deep concern on Thursday over the ongoing violence and atrocities against Hindus who are in a minority in neighbouring Bangladesh. Thakur emphasised the urgent need for a 'Sanatan Board' in India to safeguard the community from such threats in future.

The statement follows the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson of the Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, who was taken into custody on Monday under sedition charges.

His arrest came after a complaint by former Bangladesh National Party (BNP) leader, Firoze Khan, alleging the desecration of the national flag.

Subsequent denial of bail to Das sparked widespread protests across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram, the country's major port city.

Thakur, addressing the ongoing crisis, called on followers of Sanatan Dharma to stay informed about the situation in Bangladesh.

“While I am not asking you to go there, stay updated through social media and see what is happening. People are calling temples 'Atankigarh,' and the police are using violence against Hindus who are protesting,” he said.

He also mentioned reports of attacks on Hindu homes and properties, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Thakur further stressed the need for the Hindu community in India to act proactively.

"We need to form a 'Sanatan Board' to protect ourselves from such attacks in the future. We are demanding safety for our families, and we must plan for our protection today,” he added.

The violence in Bangladesh, particularly in Chittagong, where temples and minorities like Hindus, Christians and Buddhists have been targeted has drawn significant attention. India has also expressed concerns about the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring nation, where Islam is the state religion.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, head of the Pundarik Dham in Chattogram, leads a coalition that advocates for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, which has witnessed rising tension over religious freedom.