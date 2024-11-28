Great Architects And Urban Planners From Around The World Will Give Keynote Lectures On Architecture, Urban Planning, And Climate Change In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Cultural Center of Spain, the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Veritas, and the Omina Foundation present a series of Master Lectures by great architects and urban planners.

They will show us how from architecture and urban planning, we will be able to successfully face the extreme conditions brought by climate chang , climatic conditions, disaster forecasting, and the urgent transformation our cities need to undergo.

The Keynote Lectures will be delivered by the architects and urban planners Eduardo Prieto (Spain), Josep Maria Borrell (Spain), Uriel Fogué (Spain), and Camilo Restrepo (Colombia).

The architect Eduardo Prieto, who is the great theorist of the Environmental History of Architecture, will remind us that buildings must be connected to the four elements. We must take these elements into account when of projecting and building in a global city, with an impact on network , non-places, and nature, taking into account the unconsciousness of art and architecture.

Josep Maria Borrel is a renowned architect and developer. He is the coordinator of IMPSOL, a public company. dependent on the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona (AMB). It is dedicated to transforming mindsets through promotion of public housing as an inclusive and exemplary social infrastructure, whether newly constructed or originating from rehabilitations, with comprehensive innovation and sustainability. His work is internationally acclaimed.

The architect Uriel Fogué reflects from architecture and philosophy on some of the most urgent challenges. In a time threatened by climate change, ecological challenges, or the horizon of a possible end of the world, architecture reveals itself as a crucial framework not (only) to find solutions, but to explore, experiment, and to experiment with other fantastic potentials of life. The architectures of the end of the world are not the architectures of a world that is going to end, but those of one whose end is not yet known.

Finally, Camilo Restrepo says that the architect is not God.“Rather, he is the last in line... Deep down, architecture is just the petrification of a political and economic decision.”

He is one of the most recognized and internationally admired Colombian architects most recognized and admired internationally. He has collaborated in the great transformation of Medellín as a city inclusive and safe environmental. Their work is a great example of how architecture changes lives and cities and prepares us for complicated situations that may arise with climate change.

The Master Lectures with in-person sessions in December under the curation of Ricardo Ramón Jarne (director of the Cultural Center of Spain) and Marlo Trejos (director of the Omina Foundation), will be held in the Roberto Sasso Sasso Auditorium at the Veritas University.

Thursday, December 5 at 4PM.

Auditorium of the School of Architecture at Universidad Veritas.

Keynote lecture by Eduardo Prieto:“City and Nature.” Architectures for the Disciples of the Air

Friday, December 6 at 4 PM.

Auditorium of the School of Architecture at Universidad Veritas.

Keynote lecture by Josep Maria Borrel:“Creating Communities and Changing Mindsets”

Tuesday, December 17 at 4PM.

Auditorium of the School of Architecture at Universidad Veritas.

Keynote lecture by Uriel Fogue:“From the Constructive Detail to the Ecological Contract”

Thursday, December 19 at 4 PM.

Auditorium of the School of Architecture at Universidad Veritas.

Keynote lecture by Camilo Restrepo:“Towards Another Tropicalism”

