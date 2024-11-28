Ministry Of Justice, QLC Sign Agreement To Enhance Skills Of National Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice, represented by the Human Resources Department and in collaboration with the Planning and Quality Department, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) to enhance leadership skills of its national workforce, in alignment with its vision for development and modernization. This collaboration aims to strengthen the system, thereby advancing institutional excellence.



The agreement was co-signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, HE Sultan bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, and General Manager of QLC, Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Al Binali.



Based on his cooperation, both the ministry and the centre will carry out a training program targeting diverse leaderships to advance their capabilities and performance in accordance with state-of-the-art corporate performance criteria for one year.



The program comprises multiple stages, including candidate selection tests, professional training workshops, culminating with a graduation ceremony for participants, as part of a comprehensive training and development plan under the guidance of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, to improve the work environment and strengthen the quality and performance of the ministry's human resources.



The plan primarily aims to mobilize young leaders and imbue them with best modern training techniques, in collaboration with leading centers in Qatar, particularly the QLC.



Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Affairs, Khamis Mohammed Al Buafra Al Kuwari, underscored the importance of this agreement in polishing the skills of the ministry's emerging workforce. He highlighted that the program aims to develop leaders capable of achieving institutional excellence in accordance with global standards.



For his part, Al Binali lauded the partnership with the Ministry of Justice, affirming that the program is a significant step toward strengthening future cooperation in implementing additional training programs targeting the ministry's second-tier leadership.



Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Justice, Abdulrahman Hassan Al Mulla, emphasized the importance of sharing expertise with the QLC to advance human resources. He expressed hope that the program would bring about a paradigm shift in the ministry's competencies and strengthen its modernization efforts. (QNA)