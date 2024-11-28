Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Takes Flight With F1-Themed Onboard Offerings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways, the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1, is commemorating the imminent Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix with a limited-edition capsule of F1-inspired premium loungewear, and dining options onboard the award-winning airline. This year's Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix will be held from November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar Airways First Class and Business Class will be presented with sleek limited edition F1 branded loungewear in black and grey respectively. Shirts for First and Business Class passengers showcase the iconic F1 branding elements featured on both the front and back. The loungewear is also now paired with plush inner sole slippers for enhanced passenger comfort.

Premium dining options are also provided to guests on F1-themed menu cards, along with F1-themed desserts and chocolates evoking the thrill and excitement of the race. Economy Class dining is supplemented with special cutlery bands and tray mats, along with F1-inspired chocolates offered as a snack.

Bringing the fan experience to the skies, Qatar Airways is offering these in-flight experiences on select routes to and from Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Product Development, Xia Cai said:“Qatar Airways is delighted to usher in this year's Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix with our latest limited-edition collectible. Designed for enhanced passenger comfort, our premium loungewear reflects our partnership with Formula 1, which is built on the shared principles of innovation, precision, and luxury. This new launch is the perfect precursor for global fans to soak in the excitement being held at the leading Lusail International Circuit this weekend.”

With 24 stops on the 2024 circuit – the most in F1 history – Qatar Airways and F1 are committed to bringing amazing experiences to fans all over the world. Qatar Airways is the Title Partner of four races this year including: Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix 2024; Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2024; Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024; and Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024.

Qatar Airways Holidays has introduced exclusive travel packages featuring return flights with Qatar Airways, premium hotel stays, race tickets, transfers, and other exclusive experiences and benefits. The excitement continues at the racetrack with guided track tours, pit lane walks, and more with the F1 Paddock Club packages, featuring savings of up to 20 per cent on global race packages. As Qatar Grand Prix F1 Fan packages are limited, packages can be purchased by visiting: qatarairways

/en/sponsorship/f1?CID=ORALL923450.