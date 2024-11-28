Three Injured As Enemy Launches 349 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region
11/28/2024 2:06:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 349 strikes on 12 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on November 28, injuring three people.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.
“Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Novodarivka. Some 194 UAVs of various types attacked Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Novodarivka and Olhivske. Seven MLRS attacks targeted Shcherbaky, Novodarivka and Novodanylivka. As many as 147 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Novodarivka and Olhivske," the statement said.
Authorities reported six instances of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
