عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Risk Flashes Red

Ukraine Risk Flashes Red


11/28/2024 2:01:48 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times)

Subscribe now
with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Ukraine risk flashes red

David Goldman discusses the precarious stage of the Ukraine war as NATO's inability to decisively challenge Russia raises existential questions for the alliance. Trump's approach to the conflict remains cautious, with indications of an“escalate-to-negotiate” strategy.

MENAFN28112024000159011032ID1108934840


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search