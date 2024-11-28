Madagascar Inaugurates Embassy In Rabat

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, MFA Nasser Bourita and his Malagasy peer Rafaravavitafika Rasata inaugurated the Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar in Rabat on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, MFA Nasser Bourita pointed out that the inauguration of this Embassy comes amid celebrations of the 30th anniversary of relations between the two countries.

He also stated that opening this diplomatic representation is an important milestone and will give new impetus to historic and privileged ties between Morocco and Madagascar.

For her part, Rasata emphasized that this Embassy will mark a new phase in bilateral relations, and offer Madagascar the opportunity to benefit from Moroccan experience in several fields.

The inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of Madagascar was attended by members of the African diplomatic corps accredited in Rabat, as well as members of the Malagasy community established in Morocco.

The Embassy of Madagascar is the 42nd African Embassy in the Kingdom, bringing the total of resident embassies in Rabat to 116, in addition to 55 regional and international organizations, further consolidating Rabat's stature as an international and African diplomatic capital.

