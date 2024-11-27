Kuwait Assistant FM: Int'l Community Must Support Women In Conflict Areas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij called on the international community to look closely at the important role played by women and support their steadfastness in areas of fighting and conflict.

This came in a speech delivered by Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah before the fourth high-level ministerial on Wednesday, which was launched at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States under the title "Enhancing Protection and Comprehensive Response to the Needs of Women in Conflict Areas: Women facing wars."

She said that this ministerial conference comes at a very critical time, given the successive crises and conflicts that the Arab region is going through.

She also stressed the need for concerted efforts to reach a decisive solution to stop the killing machine immediately, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in protecting civilians, providing them with the necessary protection, and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Further, she said that Kuwait, out of its keenness to support Gazans and within the framework of implementing this decision, sponsored, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than one event, including the Arab Women's Peace and Security Conference, organized by the Kuwaiti Union of Women's Societies under the slogan "Stop the War on Gaza Now, Not Tomorrow," in cooperation with the Arab Women's Organization affiliated with the League of Arab States, with broad participation from Arab countries.

She stressed the importance of member states playing their role in implementing Security Council Resolution 1325 and subsequent relevant UN resolutions and putting them into effect in cooperation with all concerned parties to achieve the desired goals, especially enhancing women's participation in the areas of international peace and security, especially under the pressure of crises and conflicts in the Arab region.

Sheikha Jawaher stressed that Kuwaiti women play an important role in the sectors of providing humanitarian and relief aid in disaster-stricken areas. (end)

