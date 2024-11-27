Qatar National Arabian Horse Show Set To Feature 300 Horses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 27th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show kicks off today at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation. Organised by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) as part of the 2024-2025 horse show season, the event will span four days. It is one of the oldest shows in the region, reflecting Qatar's prominent leadership in hosting such shows, as well as Qatar's excellence in achieving remarkable results in global horse shows over the years.

The Show is expected to feature the participation of 300 horses representing numerous Qatari studs and farms, including Al Shaqab (a member of Qatar Foundation), Al Nasser, Umm Al Udham, AlSraiya, Al Jood, Al Thamer and AlJumail, alongside entries from individual owners.

The competitions will be overseen by nine certified judges from the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO). Significant prize money has been allocated for the winners, particularly the champion colts, fillies, mares and stallions.

Last year's renewal saw remarkable diversity among the winners of the major titles. Al Shaqab's Khood Al Shaqab was the Gold Champion of the Yearling Fillies Championships. Ebrahim Yusuf Al Romaihi's Jaleel Al Khor was the Gold Champion of the Yearling Colts Championships. Al Nasser Stud's Rayyanah Al Nasser and Areeb Al Nasser were the Gold Champions of the Junior Fillies Championships and the Junior Colts Championships respectively. Al Salem Stud's D Fala was the Gold Champion of the Senior Mares Championships. Ebrahim Yusuf Alromaihi's Hader Al Shaqab was the Gold Champion of the Senior Stallions Championships.

Al Rayyan National Peninsula Arabian Horse Show

Just 48 hours after the conclusion of the 27th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show, a new show, the 1stAl Rayyan National Peninsula Arabian Horse Show, organised by QREC, will take place from December 2 to 4 at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

The event will feature the participation of 200 Straight Egyptian horses registered in Qatar's recognised Studbook. These horses represent some of the largest and most renowned Qatari studs and farms as well as individual owners. The competitions will be managed by eight certified judges. The first day will be dedicated to the qualifying classes to select champion fillies, colts, mares and stallions.

It is worth noting that the current season includes 12 national and international shows. QREC aims to achieve the objectives of staging these shows, maximise opportunities for participation by Qatari horse owners, whether individuals or studs and farms, deliver diversified shows and ensure the participation of various categories.