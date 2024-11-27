Switzerland Welcomes Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire Proposal

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Swiss foreign said "it is time for the suffering of the civilian population to come to an end", in a message on the social X.

Português pt Suíça saúda proposta de cessar-fogo Hezbollah-Israel Read more: Suíça saúda proposta de cessar-fogo Hezbollah-Israe

This content was published on November 27, 2024 - 09:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland also called the parties to fully implement the agreement based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Swiss foreign ministry urged the parties to the conflict to respect international law and to press ahead with efforts to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic channels throughout the region.