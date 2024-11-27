J&K: Crackdown On Terror Networks In Kathua

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 27 (IANS) In a sweeping operation against terror networks to dismantle their ecosystem aiming at organisations a joint operation was carried out by Kathua and CRPF at 17 locations in Malhar, Bani and upper reaches of Billawar to uncover networks providing logistic and aid to terrorist groups

A police statement said on Wednesday that meticulously planned raids led to the questioning of 10 overground workers and terrorist suspects along with the seizure of electronic devices.

Apart from hinterland areas of District Kathua, raids were also conducted in border areas of Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain and Chack Wajir Lahbju as well.

Recently Kathua Police along with other forces had successfully eliminated three foreign terrorists of the Jaish e Mohammad terror organisation in two different joint operations in upper Kathua and its fringe area with Basantgarh causing serious setbacks to terrorist organisations.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in the Jammu region in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.