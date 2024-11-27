Halozyme To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO ) ("Halozyme") today announced that members of the executive leadership team are scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Event:





Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Presenter:





Nicole LaBrosse, Chief Financial Officer Format:





Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date:





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Presentation Time:





10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET Location:





New York, NY











Event:





7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Presenter:





Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer Format:





Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date:





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Presentation Time:





9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET Location:





Miami, FL











A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available in the

Investor Relations section

of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in eight commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Tram

Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-359-3016

[email protected]

Samantha Gaspar

Teneo

212-886-9356

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

