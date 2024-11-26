Chennai Power Shutdown: 5-Hour Electricity Supply Disruption To Impact THESE Regions. Check Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai power shutdown on November 27: Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, is set to face a five-hour power shutdown in some areas today, November 27, several reports have stated. The disruption will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. due to scheduled maintenance work. Reports have also stated that the power cut might resume before 2 p.m. if work is completed .

As per reports, areas including North Terminal Road, T.H. Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Butchammal Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Dhanapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veeraragavan Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, Poondithangammal Street, AE Koil Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Othavadai Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, Jeeva Nagar, MPT Quarters, AE Koil Street will face five-hour power outage today. In addition to this, areas include Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, Bye Pass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, and Shanthi Colony.





As per the DT Next report, some places in Chennai, including RA Puram and RK Nagar areas, are also expected to experience a five-hour power cut tomorrow, November 28.

As per the report, these areas are expected to face power outage tomorrow:

Part of MRC Nagar, part of Foreshore Estate, part of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Ranj Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.