QOC And Doha Bank Partner To Boost Sports Development

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Doha signed a cooperation agreement, aimed at supporting and promoting the sports movement in Qatar.

The signing ceremony took place at the QOC headquarters yesterday, in the presence of QOC President H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, and Representative of Chairman of Doha Bank's Board of Directors Sheikh Mohamed bin Fahad Al Thani.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the QOC Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, QOC Secretary General, and on behalf of Doha Bank by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, the Group CEO of Doha Bank.

Al Buenain expressed the importance of this partnership, stating:“This agreement marks a new step in strengthening our collaboration with national institutions that share our vision for sustainable sports excellence.

We value Doha Bank's support for Qatari sports and its active role in the development of this sector.”

For his part, Sheikh Abdulrahman said:“We are honoured to collaborate with the Qatar Olympic Committee to support Qatari sports and contribute to enhancing Doha's position as the Sports Capital of the World. This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that reinforce Qatar's role as a leading sports destination.”

The agreement serves as a foundation for collaborative efforts between the sports and economic sectors, contributing to Qatar's comprehensive development across various fields.