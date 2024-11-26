US-India Discuss 'Close Cooperation' On Global Security Challenges, Blinken Says 'Stronger When Working Together...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Talks between External Affairs S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the G7 meet in Fiuggi, Italy on November 26, led to discussions on the two world power“closely cooperating on global security”.

In a post on the social X (formerly known as Twitter), Blinken posted a photo with Jaishankar and wrote,“The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity.”

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he“discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward”, with Blinken.

Further, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said,“The US desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges.”

In a readout of the meeting to reporters, Miller added that Blinken and Jaishankar have affirmed the US and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, according to a PTI report.



Jaishankar held discussions with his counterparts from the US, South Korea, Japan and Italy during the G7 Foreign Minister 's meeting in Fiuggi, Italy.



On his meeting with Antonio Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said on X,“A warm meeting with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy today. Discussed opportunities in technology, innovation, clean energy, fertilizers, railways and investments. Also exchanged perspectives on IMEC, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The recently announced Joint Strategic Action Plan guides our activities. Look forward to welcoming him in India in 2025.”



On his meeting with Cho Tae-yul, the South Korean Foreign Minister, Jaishankar wrote on X,“Appreciate our growing convergences on the Indo-Pacific, vibrant economic partnership, strong defence ties and active tech collaboration.”

On his meeting with Takeshi Iwaya, Japanese Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said that the two countries“exchanged views on advancing our strategic partnership and cooperation in Indo-Pacific”.

